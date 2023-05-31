CIDG nabs 20 wanted persons in 2-day anti-crime drive

MANILA - Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a total of 20 persons wanted for various charges during operations from May 27 to 28. Of the total, four are regional most wanted persons (MWPs), three are provincial MWPs, and one is a municipal MWP, CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat said in a statement on Wednesday. Among the arrested MWPs are communist leader Benny Allon Espanol, alias Commander Jay-ar, member of Dismantled Guerrilla Front (DGF) Tala Far South Mindanao Region, who is wanted for attempted murder; Novilyn Hermosa Areglado for 27 counts of qualified theft; and Junard Rodrigo Estoria for statutory rape. Meanwhile, a total of 13 operations were conducted that resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals and the seizure of nine firearms and one explosive, while five firearms were surrendered. Four operations were also conducted in other law enforcement activities, which led to the arrest of five offenders and the confiscation of pieces of evidence worth PHP2,195. 'The CIDG will continue to play its part in suppressing illegal activities and addressing crime. With the continued cooperation of our community, expect us to seek the truth and hold those responsible accountable under our law," Caramat said. He also reported that CIDG operatives, together with representatives of the Bureau of Internal Revenue 13 and Phillp Morris Fortune Tobacco Co., had seized PHP700,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes during an operation in Danao City, Cebu on Monday. Arrested in the operation was 59-year-old businessman Fernando Beduya Jr. who yielded PHP700,000 worth of assorted counterfeit cigarette products. The arrested suspect was brought to the CIDG Mandaue City field unit while criminal complaints for violation of Republic Act (RA) 8293 (Intellectual Property Rights) and RA 10643 (Graphic Health Warnings Law) are being readied for filing through inquest proceedings at the Prosecutor's Office in Danao City. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency