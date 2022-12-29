CIDG cops nab bogus dentist in Laguna

MANILA: Police arrested a man engaged in the practice of dentistry without a license in Laguna.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee said the suspect, Rodelo Donato, was apprehended at his residence in Barangay San Agustin, Alaminos, Laguna on Monday.

The operation stemmed from an informant’s tip that Donato has no certificate of registration or professional identification card.

Acting on the information, Lee said CIDG operatives and other police units conducted an entrapment operation and arrested the suspect who was caught in the act while practicing dental technology.

Upon arrest, Donato failed to show a license, a violation of Republic Act 9484 or An Act to Regulate the Practice of Dentistry, Dental Hygiene and Dental Technology in the Philippines, Lee noted.

Donato is detained at the Alaminos Municipal Police Station.

“Ang CIDG ay nagpapa-alala sa publiko na maging mapanuri sa pagpili ng dentista o dental clinic upang hindi maging biktima ng ilan sa mga hindi otorisado at walang legal na basehan upang magsagawa ng ganitong gawain (The CIDG reminds the public to be mindful in choosing a dentist or dental clinic so as not to fall prey to people not authorized by law or do not have the legal basis to perform such work),” Lee said.

Source: Philippines News Agency