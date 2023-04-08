CIDG-9’s most wanted nabbed in Zamboanga del Norte

Authorities have arrested the most wanted person in the list of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Zamboanga Peninsula (CIDG-9), an official said Saturday. Col. Glenn Dulawan, Zamboanga del Norte police director, said Macranahan Maing Cadigdig, 58, was arrested in an intelligence-driven operation around 11 a.m. Friday in Barangay Gabo, Labason, Zamboanga del Norte. The manhunt was led by the Labason and Dapitan City police. Dulawan said Cadigdig has a standing warrant of arrest for four counts rape with no recommended bail, issued by a court of Dipolog City on April 4. The suspect is under the custody of CIDG-Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Field Unit Office. On Tuesday, James Moreno Ramirez, 43, No. 6 in the most wanted list of the Regional Highway Patrol Unit-9, was also arrested at Feeder Port in Barangay Galas, Dipolog City. Ramirez has a pending warrant of arrest for carnapping.

Source: Philippines News Agency