Church’s humanitarian arm seeks more help for typhoon victims

The humanitarian arm of the Catholic Church on Tuesday has appealed to the faithful for additional support for the victims of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) to help them immediately recover.

Caritas Philippines has already activated its “Alay Kapwa” solidarity appeal last week to all dioceses for them to better respond to the basic needs of those affected which are emergency shelter, food, and water.

It has initially provided funds to augment rapid response and assessment.

Last Sept. 25, Karding reached the super typhoon category after a period of explosive intensification and severely affected at least three dioceses — Infanta, Cabanatuan, and Malolos.

The faithful may deposit their solidarity contributions to:

Account Name: CBCP Caritas Filipinas Foundation, Inc.

Bank of the Philippine Islands: 4951-007116

Metrobank: 632-7-632-028586

Banco de Oro: 0045-0803419-2

Meanwhile, the Caritas Philippines also launched Simbayanihan, a church-led grassroots movement on moral recovery and solidarity for good governance.

Fr. Tony Labiao, executive secretary of the group, and national convenor of Simbayanihan, “the original sin of corruption is vote buying, thus Simbayanihan was designed to address the issue by 1] forming and supporting principled politics and politicians, and 2] by creating critical vigilance among communities.”

On the other hand, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, national director of Caritas Philippines, said they hope to bridge the gap between faith and justice.

Source: Philippines News Agency