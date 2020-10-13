Church warns vs. ‘fake’ priests soliciting donations

The Diocese of Dumaguete has warned the faithful anew against unscrupulous persons posing as priests, deacons, or seminarians to source donations from the public.

Rev. Fr. Gonzalo G. Omison II, chancellor of the diocese, in an interview Tuesday afternoon said that John Navarro, a former Redemptorist seminarian who now works at a radio station here, has notified them of a certain person using his name in asking for donations purportedly for his “ordination”.

Navarro said the person who he does not know had asked for donations from Judge Cresencio Tan, Jr. and even used the name of Msgr. Glenn Corsiga to make him more credible, Omison said.

Following this incident that was reported over the weekend, the chancellor urged the public “to be vigilant in terms of responding to financial solicitations and the like”.

Omison said that verification must be made with the nearest parish office or with any Catholic priest in the diocese to avoid being victimized by these individuals.

He reiterated a statement of Bishop Julito Cortes that the diocese has a Centralized Finance System, wherein all financial transactions, including donations, must be coursed through the Office of the Oeconomus.

Official receipts are also issued to the donors.

Cortes also issued a notice to the public last February after reports reached the diocese of unauthorized solicitations using his name and that of the diocese for the ordination of deacons. Donations should purportedly be deposited to a certain bank account. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency