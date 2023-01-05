Church seeks aid for Misamis Occidental flood victims

MANILA: The humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Thursday urged dioceses and archdioceses in the country to help victims of the flooding in Misamis Occidental.

Caritas Philippines asked for financial support that will assist people from the communities that were hit by the flood during the holiday.

“The Archdiocese of Ozamis particularly suffered severely. Ozamis Archbishop Martin Jumoad has issued his appeal for help stating the above needs. In support, Caritas Philippines launches this national Solidarity Appeal to add to the initial assistance provided to the archdiocese,” the group said in its solidarity appeal.

It noted that affected communities involving 300 families are in need of kitchenware, hygiene and sanitation kits (including undergarments), sleeping kits, potable water and medicines.

Also, funds are needed to help 60 families build transitional shelters, and provide cash for farm work for 400 families.

For those who are willing to share their blessings may deposit to the following bank accounts — 4951-007116 for BPI, 632-7-632-028586 for Metrobank, and 00450803419-2 for BDO, under the account name “CBCP Caritas Filipinas Foundation Inc.”

Misamis Occidental was placed under a state of calamity after torrential rains and massive floods inundated many towns on Christmas Day.

The majority of the province experienced heavy to intense rains, along with incidents of flash flood.

Source: Philippines News Agency