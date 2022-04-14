﻿Church-based election group lauds Comelec action on OV issues

A church-based election group has lauded the efforts of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for taking immediate action on several incidents involving overseas voting (OV).

In a letter addressed to poll body chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, through Director Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada of the Office for Overseas Voting, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, Halalang Marangal 2022 convenor, acknowledged the action of the Comelec in resolving certain issues.

These involved the pre-shaded ballots in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE); the voting outside or precincts in Singapore; and the exit poll in Hong Kong.

“We would like to commend the Comelec for taking swift action in addressing these issues to ensure the integrity of the elections,” the Kidapawan prelate said.

“This will surely build the confidence of the voting public,” Bagaforo, who is also the chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)-Episcopal Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace, added.

At the same time, the Halalang Marangal 2022 official expressed willingness to work with the poll body for a clean and orderly May 9 election.

“We look forward to working with you (Comelec) towards a Halalang Marangal 2022,” Bagaforo said.

The poll body earlier said there were no reports that reached them regarding the supposed pre-shaded ballot in Dubai, but still, it will conduct an investigation, including the incident in Singapore.

On the other hand, the Commission said people should not believe in exit polls but rather wait for the outcome of the May 9, 2022 polls.

On April 10, the overseas voting began in 92 posts in countries and territories all over the world. The month-long voting period will end on May 9.

There are over 1.7 million Filipino registered voters who are living or working abroad.

Source: Philippines News Agency