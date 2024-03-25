Church-based activities to add to Holy Week solemnity

BAGUIO CITY: The city government has put together different religious activities and Lenten presentations for the public as part of a more meaningful and solemn observance of Holy Week. 'There will be mass services and presentations for the public to watch at major Catholic churches like the Baguio Cathedral, St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, Pink Sisters Convent, and the Our Lady of Lourdes Church from Thursday to Easter Sunday,' Aileen Refuerzo, chief information officer of Baguio City said in an interview on Monday. Holy Thursday of the Lord's Supper on March 28 will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Baguio Cathedral; 5 p.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish; 5 p.m. at Pink Sisters Convent; and 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. These religious activities are on top of the cultural, creative, historical, and recreational activities under the traditional Summer Vacation (SUMVAC) calendar of activities in Baguio, which began this month,' Refuerzo said. The summer treats are bannered under the theme: 'Summer? #OfCourseB aguio.' The religious activities started on Palm Sunday. On Good Friday, there will be a Station of the Cross at Mirador Heritage and Eco-Spiritual Park, Baguio Cathedral, St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, Pink Sisters Convent, and the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Holy Masses will be held on Saturday and Easter Sunday, also at the main churches. With Baguio being among the favorite destinations during the Holy Week, the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), in an earlier media interview, said a total of 1,100 personnel will ensure the safety, and security and will assist locals and tourists during the Holy Week. Police Lt. Col. Domingo Gambican said 633 police personnel will be deployed in malls, tourist spots, road intersections, convergence areas, churches, and bus terminals. He said volunteers will also be assigned for medical evacuation, medical emergencies, force multipliers, and traffic assistance. 'This Holy Week we are expecting na maraming dadating na bisita (we are expecting a lot of tourists) that is why we have conducted a series of meetings with agencies and volunteer groups,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency