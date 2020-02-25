Chua says Slaughter never informed him about taking a break

Alfrancis Chua said that neither he nor Greg Slaughter reached out about the latter's decision to take a break from basketball.

"I never talked to him, even the entire [Ginebra] management," Chua, Ginebra's representative to the Philippine Basketball Association Board of Governors, said on Tuesday during the media launch of the PBA's 45th season at the Conrad Manila Ballroom in Pasay.

Slaughter, Ginebra's seven foot giant, suddenly posted earlier this month that he is taking a hiatus following the end of his current contract.

Interestingly enough, Slaughter's decision came a few days after rumors surfaced that he is on the trading block. However, Chua insisted that Slaughter is not going to be traded.

"Kung hindi galing sa amin [yung trade rumor], huwag kayong maniwala (If the trade rumor did not come from us, do not believe it)," Chua added, even telling the reporters to check the PBA trade committee if it received a trade proposal from Ginebra.

He concluded by saying that he is respecting Slaughter's decision.

"That's his decision. He's old enough. Nasa tamang edad na siya para makapag desisyon kung ano talaga yung pakay niya o what he wants. Respetuhin na lang natin (He is now at the right age to make a decision on what his plans are or what he wants. Let us just respect him)," Chua added.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY