Christmas typhoon leaves PHP274-M infra damage in Iloilo

Iloilo was left with an estimated PHP274 million worth of losses in infrastructure from Typhoon "Ursula" (Phanfone) that lashed the province on Christmas day, the latest record of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRMC) shows.

In Monday's interview, Dr. Jerry Bionat, PDRRMC head, said the losses on infrastructure were recorded from damaged road networks, bridges, the approach of bridges, barangay halls, and other government structures.

The towns of Batad, Balasan, Estancia, and San Dionisio have reported damages on infrastructure, as of noon of January 3, Bionat said.

Out of the estimated cost, Batad town has lost PHP35 million; Balasan with PHP25 million; and San Dionisio with PHP75 million worth of damages, all on road networks.

Other government structures incurred PHP100-million damage in the town of Balasan; PHP26 million in Carles; PHP2 million in Estancia; and PHP11 million in San Dionisio.

He said the fund for rehabilitation will depend on the implementing agency that handles the structure's operation.

The province, for one, can fund for the repair of the damaged provincial roads, he said.

Basing on the same report released on January 3, Bionat said partially damaged houses in the province already reached 33,208, while totally damaged houses hit 9,023.

The PDRRM council is currently preparing the resolution to declare the affected areas under a state of calamity, particularly the towns of Concepcion, Carles, Estancia, Balasan, Batas, San Dionisio, San Rafael, Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, and Sara.

One of the bases for the declaration will be the damage to agriculture, he said.

Bionat said the typhoon has damaged 11,389 hectares of rice area, almost half of the 24,383 hectares of rice lands.

He said 3, 084 hectares of corn and 165 hectares of other crops were also damaged, affecting a total of 8,494 farmers in northern Iloilo.

