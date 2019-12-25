Christmas not compatible with Reds’ ideals, Armed Forces of the Philippines exec says

Christmas and its Christian ideals are incompatible with the mindset of communist rebels, a ranking official of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said Wednesday.

Major General Antonio Parlade, Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines Deputy Chief-of-Staff for Civil-Military Operations, made this statement as the Filipino public celebrates the Yuletide season and the ceasefire brokered by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-National Democratic Front (NDF).

"As we celebrate Christmas and the ceasefire that the CPP has brokered, let us remember the basic tenet of duplicity by the CPP, particularly of its founder Jose Maria 'Joma' Sison, and its avowed members in our society," he said in a statement to the Philippine News Agency.

He added that communism is a very evil doctrine hence, it is very easy for the CPP and its armed wing, the New People's Army, to kill and maim government troops during the ceasefire.

"To understand why they talk truce and yet kill our soldiers and police, especially during Christmas, we have to understand that communism is intrinsically evil. Communism believes that political power comes from the barrel of the gun. JMS (Jose Maria Sison) adopted a Maoist-focused thought, hence the 'dictatorship' that the CPP espouses (CPP Constitution and Programs, May 2016). Even after the fall of the communists in Europe, the CPP remains a product of historical and dialectic materialism of Karl Mark," Parlade said.

"But what is kept secret is that Marx, his father Heinrich, Lenin, and Stalin were members of the Sabbatai Zevi satanic cult. Zevi is a kabbalist and occultist, who in 1666 declared himself the Jewish Messiah. He then turned the Torah around by declaring that all sins were now considered 'holy'. 100 years later a Jacob Frank would declare himself a reincarnation of Zevi. The Sabbatean and Frankist heresies would continue until it found its way to the Soviet Union. The rest is history," he said.

With this evil tenet, Parlade said he finds it very surprising why many members of various religious orders and faiths are being coopted by the CPP-NPA, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

"So as we wonder how come we have so many sisters, priests, and members of the clergy in the CPP, let us remember how these communists use these dual tactics of infiltrating the church to destroy the church," he added.

He said he is wondering why many of these religious members are so passionate about taking peace and yet are recruiting minors to die for the cause and targetting civilians in a bid to further their senseless ideals.

"If we wonder how come these former sisters and priests Jalandoni, Fernandez, Ledesma, Navarro, are so pretentious about talking peace, while they continue to kill our children and non-combatants in cold blood, think again about how these wolves in sheep's clothing worship Satan, consistent with their communist dogma," he added.

"Let us understand their methods. We can start by reading "The Satanic Theology Behind Cultural Marxism", Googling Zevi, or going to http://www.marxists.org/reference/archive/benjamin/1940/history.htm," he said.

While Parlade wishes all peace-loving Filipinos Merry Christmas and the best of the season, he lambasted all members of the Makabayan Bloc for their hypocrisy and double-talk.

"To the hypocrites, especially the Makabayan Bloc members, you can join the communists in celebrating your 51st CPP Anniversary(which falls on December 26)," he added.

The ceasefire between the Philippine government and the CPP-NPA-NDF started at 12 a.m. of December 23 and will end at 11:59 p.m. of January 7 next year.

Source: Philippines News Agency