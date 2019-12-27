Christmas in R11 is generally peaceful: PRO 11

The Police Regional Office in Region 11 (PRO 11) reported on Thursday a peaceful celebration of Christmas day all over the Davao region.

In an interview on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Filmore Escobal, director of PRO 11, thanked the public for their cooperation in attaining a peaceful celebration as there were no reported untoward incidents during the revelry.

Despite that, he said that they will continue to implement the security measures they have drafted as the red alert status has not changed.

We will continue to implement the red alert status and the Philippine National Police (PNP) as well as the Armed Forces of the Philippines are still asking for your cooperation to maintain the peace and order in our region, Escobal added.

He also said, If there is a discomfort in the implemented security measure, please be reminded that we are doing this to protect and ensure your safety.

Meanwhile, since the ban in the use and sale of pyrotechnic devices in 2001, the city continues to record zero firecracker-related incidents during the Christmas celebration.

Capt. Rosario Aguilar, spokesperson of Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said the celebration in this city is generally peaceful. "No reported individuals selling and using firecrackers, " Aguilar said.

Aguilar said that it was not a silent night for Dabawenyos as they celebrated Christmas the traditional way; playing loud music and honking car horns at the stroke of midnight on the 24th.

Under the City Ordinance No. 060-02 of 2002, the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices and other similar devices and explosives within the territorial jurisdiction of the city were prohibited.

The transportation of the banned items, meanwhile, is also covered by the ban under the city ordinance. Even pyrotechnic materials that are just passing through this city on the way to other destinations will be confiscated, its owners charged.

However, Aguilar assured that they will continue monitoring possible individuals or groups that might sneak in, sell and use firecrackers especially for the celebration of New Year's Eve.

Source: Philippines News Agency