Christmas Eve anti-drug op yields over P13M shabu

CEBU CITY: A Christmas Eve anti-drug sting operation here hauled a total of PHP13.6 million of shabu, a police official said on Monday. The operation also resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old high-value individual identified as Angelo Florex, a resident of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil. The Police Regional Office-7's Drug Enforcement Unit chief, Lt. Col. Jomar Dela Cerna, said in a statement that his team conducted the operation on Sunday night at Barangay San Nicolas here. He said they placed the suspect under surveillance after his name surfaced in their intelligence gatherings for drug personalities in Central Visayas. 'Our team confiscated from Flores two kilos of suspect(ed) shabu. He will face drug charges,' Dela Cerna said. Flores was detained at a detention facility in Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. as charges would still be filed on Wednesday when work resumes. Prior to this operation, police also confiscated some PHP20.4 million worth of shabu from another high-value individual on Dec. 22. The poli ce said they arrested Jerome Abanto, 43, a resident of Barangay Ermita here in an anti-drug sting in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City after several months of surveillance. Apart from the suspected shabu, the suspect also yielded a gun. Source: Philippines News Agency