Christmas Day anti-drug ops net 8 drug peddlers, P5-M shabu in BARMM

SINSUAT: Over PHP5 million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated from eight suspects during separate anti-drug operations here and in Marawi City on Monday. Lt. Colonel Ismael Madin, police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, said two women were immediately arrested after selling shabu to police undercover agents during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion Dalican at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Madin identified the suspects as Nesrin Mamalinta Adas, 26, a resident of Barangay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte; and Bai Almira Musa, 30, of Barangay Mapayag, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur. He added that the two had been under surveillance for two weeks before their arrest. Police seized three huge sachets of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride estimated to cost P1,020,000 and the marked money consisting of fake PHP1,000 bills. The suspects are detained at Datu Odin municipal police station detention facility while charges against them are being prepared. The women's arrest came hours after police in Marawi City arrested six persons and seized from them over PHP4 million worth of shabu. Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police director for the Bangsamoro region, said the operating units seized about 600 grams of shabu from the suspects, who are now detained at the Marawi City lockup cell. "I commend our Bangsamoro Police personnel in these successful operations in Maguindanao del Norte and Marawi. Even during the holidays, our police continue its law enforcement operation,' Nobleza said. Source: Philippines News Agency