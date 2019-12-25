Christmas celebration generally peaceful: PNP

The celebration of Christmas has so far been generally peaceful nationwide, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

The PNP finds Christmas Eve and today (Wednesday) to be generally peaceful and orderly with no major untoward incident reported, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement sent to reporters.

We continue providing assistance to LGUs (local government units) and locals affected by Typhoon Ursula, even as we remain vigilant and on full alert to prevent (the) occurrence of crime and possible attacks by armed groups, Banac said.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, likewise said Metro Manila has had a safe and peaceful Christmas Eve due to the intensified preparations they have done, which they were able to strictly implement.

"It took more than serious preparations," Sinas said, describing the tactical and strategic deployment of personnel, continuous conduct of "Oplan Sita", checkpoints, "Oplan Galugad" and other police operations geared against all forms of criminality in the metropolis.

"We give back the success of this endeavor to the people of Metro Manila for their continuing support to NCRPO and the Philippine National Police. In addition to this, I would like to recognize the efforts of our comrades and the sacrifices of their families and loved ones who, for the love of country, once again celebrated Christmas Eve away from their presence. Our labor is not in vain, he said.

Meanwhile, PNP officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, said the true meaning of Christmas varies among people, but for them in the uniformed service, it signifies the sharing of one's self with others in the performance of duty and giving one's best to help others who are in need.

In this Christmas season, may we remember that as PNP personnel, we have the duty to give our service and help with utmost sincerity. I pray, along with my family, for our happiness and prosperity this Christmas season. May we end the year with a grateful heart and start hope for another year, Gamboa said in his Christmas message.

