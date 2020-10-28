Christie introduces groundbreaking far-UVC light fixture with patented Care222 technology for UV disinfection that may be used around people

Christie CounterAct aims to reduce pathogens in commercial indoor venues

CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christie® is pleased to announce the launch of the Christie® CounterAct™ line of commercial UV disinfection products with patented Care222® far-UVC light technology for cinemas, theme parks, museums, sports complexes and other indoor spaces. Unlike comparable products, the Christie fixture uses Ushio’s patented narrowband filtered Care222 excimer lamps that emit far-UVC 222nm light – the only UV technology shown to continuously and significantly reduce pathogens, like coronaviruses, that may also be used while people are present, when used in accordance with specified parameters. Mass production of the new Christie CounterAct fixture starts in January 2021.

Developed by Christie’s parent company, Ushio Inc., based on technology licensed from Columbia University, the revolutionary Care222 far-UVC, mercury-free excimer lamp—highlighted in FORTUNE magazine’s annual Change the World list1 in 2020, includes a proprietary short pass filter that prevents the emission of longer wavelengths of UV light (230nm and higher) that are capable of penetrating human skin and eyes, an especially important feature that other 222nm and far-UVC products do not have.

Christie CounterAct introduces an added layer of defense against pathogens in indoor venues when guests and staff are present

Christie CounterAct is a line of fixtures that are simple to control remotely and can be installed on ceilings as easily as a commercial lighting fixture. It is well suited for use across a wide range of occupied, commercial areas such as entertainment venues, including lobbies, auditoriums, and restrooms, as well as other indoor spaces. Our first Christie CounterAct fixture contains two Care222 excimer far-UVC lamps that significantly reduce pathogens on surfaces of any indoor space. The fixture, with fast instant on/off at full output power and its Care222 technology lamps, has been shown effective at reducing pathogens in laboratory tests2 . And unlike other UV technology, these fixtures with patented Care222 lamps may be used when people are present.

The background on UV light

It has been known for many years that UV light is a highly effective disinfectant that can reduce pathogens in indoor spaces. Businesses and other institutions have long used germicidal UVC light to stop the spread of viruses. The main drawback with most UVC technology is that it uses a 254nm wavelength that can penetrate human skin and eyes, which means these germicidal lights can only be used when people are not present or while they’re wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) that protects the eyes and skin. These shortcomings constrain how these devices must be operated and limit their widespread use in occupied indoor spaces.

A study3 conducted by Kobe University published in August 2020 concludes that, due to its shorter wavelength, far-UVC 222nm light does not penetrate the skin and therefore may be used when humans are present. Another recent study4 published in the American Journal of Infection Control shows that far-UVC 222nm light can effectively reduce more than 99.7% of surface contamination of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center have also tested far-UVC 222nm light, and in particular its effect on aerosolized seasonal coronaviruses (that cause the common cold). A scientific paper published by this group in the journal Nature5 in June 2020 found that 99.9% of aerosolized seasonal coronaviruses (the cause of the common cold) were inactivated when exposed to far-UVC 222nm light in just 25 minutes.

These studies’ findings suggest that the filtered 222nm far-UVC light emitted by Care222 lamps in Christie’s CounterAct fixture, which can operate continuously even when people are present, offers a significant improvement over traditional manual cleaning alone, which requires professional cleaners, and the repeated use of harsh chemicals, in which the results are temporary.

Zoran Veselic, president and COO, Christie, added: “People are essential to the entertainment industry, and their level of comfort in public venues is paramount to the industry’s success.We are very proud to be able to offer this product with Ushio’s Care222 technology to our partners, and we are excited about the possibilities the technology will have in bringing customers back to the places they love, such as movie theaters and theme parks. The fact that far-UVC light – specifically, our new Christie CounterAct far-UVC fixture – can be used in the presence of people is a real differentiating factor. By harnessing these benefits as part of a user-friendly product that can be quickly deployed, we hope to provide a much-needed boost to our partners across the entertainment industry who are currently struggling to attract wary customers.”

For more information visit Christie’s CounterAct website.

Christie CounterAct products with patented Care222 technology are not for use on humans or animals or to disinfect medical devices.

The pathogen-reducing efficacy of Christie CounterAct products with patented Care222 technology and their use in occupied spaces is dependent on proper installation and operational specifications, in accordance with American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) guidelines.

Any references to “disinfection” and “disinfecting” are referring generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

