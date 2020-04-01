CHR to probe violent acts vs. health workers amid Covid-19 scare

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday vowed to investigate cases of physical violence and discrimination against health workers and medical practitioners amid the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic scare.

In a statement, CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit said they are strongly condemning the acts of violence against healthcare front-liners of Covid-19.

“As the country reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, such senseless acts do nothing but endanger the right to life of our health workers who most zealously guard the right to life and health of everyone,” she said.

She cited a case wherein five unidentified assailants ganged up on a health worker and threw bleach at his face while on his way home from a private hospital in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

She added that several health workers are also being unlawfully evicted from their rented residences by actively working in health facilities that are treating Covid-19 patients.

She urged the public to be part of defending healthcare workers as they are only performing duties as allies of the government to fight against the dreaded virus.

“We should move beyond hailing our frontline heroes online. We must show that we also care and protect them offline,” she said.

The duty to protect the right to life, she said, requires the state to take special measures of protection to people in situations of vulnerability.

“CHR joins the clamor for justice and will investigate these assaults committed against our health workers,” she added.

The health workers, she said, whose lives are at stake against violence—must be protected. Source : Philippines News Agency