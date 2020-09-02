CHR starts probe on Kabacan killings

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Region 12 has started its investigation into the recent murder of nine people in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

“We have been gathering information, interviews and other evidence and carefully validating them,” lawyer Erlan Deluvio, CHR-12 director, said in an interview over a radio station here Wednesday.

He said among the information that CHR is taking into consideration was the statement of the last victim who was critically wounded in the attack near the university campus and later died in the hospital.

“The statement of the 9th victim alleged that policemen were behind the killing,” Deluvio said.

Tong Guiaman, 17, was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but died four hours later.

Deluvio said his office is still gathering evidence and statements related to the case.

The North Cotabato police declined to comment on the CHR statement, saying it has already formed a special investigation task force to look into the case.

Col. Henry Villar, North Cotabato police provincial director of North Cotabato, said Tuesday the attackers remained at-large although the authorities have obtained leads to pursue the suspects.

“We don’t speculate; we are looking at several angles and we continue to gather evidence and statements from witnesses,” Villar said.

Quoting witnesses, Maj. Peter Pinalgan Jr., Kabacan town police chief, said the victims were flagged down by unidentified gunmen who demanded identification cards from the victims but suddenly started shooting them.

“When they all alighted from their respective motorcycles they were shot several times,” Pinalgan said.

He said the suspects used high powered firearms like an M16 rifle, an M1 Carbine rifle, and 45-caliber pistol based on the empty shells recovered at the crime scene.

The gunmen fled after the shooting toward Barangay Aringay, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency