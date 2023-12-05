CHR Condemns MSU Bombing as a Violation of Humanitarian Law

Marawi City – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) expressed strong condemnation of the recent bombing at the gymnasium of Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, which resulted in four fatalities and 50 injuries over the weekend.

According to Philippines News Agency, the incident represents a severe disruption to peacebuilding efforts and contradicts international humanitarian law principles. The bombing occurred during the Mindanao Week of Peace, highlighting the perpetrators' disregard for human dignity and human rights defense. The CHR in Northern Mindanao has initiated a quick response operation to assist the victims' families and is committed to monitoring and investigating any allegations of human rights violations by non-state actors and armed groups.

The CHR emphasized the sanctity of educational institutions, citing Article 14, Section 1 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which recognizes education as a fundamental human right. It stressed that attacks on schools and places of learning undermine the collective aspirations of Filipinos to build a prosperous society. Furthermore, the commission addressed the issue of violence in the name of religious beliefs, stating that such acts not only violate coexistence principles but also tarnish the reputation of faith communities globally. The CHR reaffirmed its commitment to working with the national government to resolve this incident and uphold human rights.