CHR budget hurdles Senate Finance sub-committee

The PHP976.3 million proposed budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) for 2024 was approved by the Senate finance sub-committee Tuesday. Senator Jinggoy Estrada submitted the agency's budget for plenary debates just minutes after he opened the hearing. "The deliberation of the proposed budget of the Commission on Human Rights and the Human Rights Violations Victims Memorial Commission is hereby submitted to the plenary since no other senators are willing to question," he said. Of the total proposed budget of the CHR for next year, PHP1 million was allocated for its confidential fund. CHR Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc earlier said the confidential fund would be used to investigate human rights violations, support victims, and protect witnesses. Meanwhile, the Senate sub-committee has rescheduled the hearing on the proposed budget of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) for next year to Sept. 27

Source: Philippines News Agency