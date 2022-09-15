CHR appointments ‘already under consideration’: Palace

The appointment of new officials of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is now under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s consideration, Malacañang said Thursday.

In a press conference, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the names of new CHR appointees may likely be announced soon.

“I can’t really say when the appointment is going to be made. I understand it is already under consideration. So maybe any day now, (the CHR appointees will be announced). I am not sure,” Cruz-Angeles said.

During the deliberations at the House of Representatives on the commission’s proposed 2023 budget on Thursday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said the issue on the vacant posts has already been raised to Malacañang.

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman expressed hope that Marcos would appoint “veritable human rights advocates” to the CHR.

The fifth batch of CHR officials formally ended their seven-year term on May 5.

Despite the expiration of the terms of the Human Rights commissioners, Marcos has yet to name the new CHR officials.

The creation of the CHR is mandated under the 1987 Constitution.

Under the Constitution, the CHR shall be composed of a chairperson and four commissioners whose role is to investigate all forms of human rights violations related to civil and political rights.

The constitutional body is given the power to conduct motu proprio investigations or to respond to complaints from parties whose human rights may have been violated.

New appointees

Meanwhile, Cruz-Angeles announced the appointment of new officials of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The President, she said, has renewed the appointment of Aniceto dela Rosa Bertiz III as TESDA deputy director general.

Bertiz, a former representative of ACTS OFW Party-list, was first appointed to TESDA under the Duterte administration in 2020.

Cruz-Angeles said Marcos has also named Josefino Isaac Torres and Teresita Machiavelli Casugbo Mali as deputy director generals who are coterminous.

Torres and Mali will replace Lina Sarmiento and Gabriel Luis Quisumbing, respectively, she said.

Created under Republic Act 7796 or the “Technical Education and Skills Development Act of 1994,” TESDA is the government agency tasked to manage and supervise technical education and skills development in the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency