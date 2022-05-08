﻿Choose leaders who will prioritize nation, citizens: Palace

Choose leaders who will prioritize the welfare of the nation and citizens, Malacañang enjoined the Filipino electorate on Sunday.

Acting presidential spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made this remark ahead of the May 9 national and local elections.

“Tomorrow, May 9, 2022, the Filipino people will exercise their right to vote. The Palace encourages all registered voters to use this occasion to choose the next set of leaders, who have the interest of the nation and the welfare of the citizens in their minds,” he said.

Andanar said the May polls are “proof” of the country’s strong democracy and stability.

Meanwhile, he also enjoined the public to adhere to minimum public health standards during the entire voting process.

“Maaga po tayong pumunta sa mga presinto at bumoto ng mga kandidatong ating napupusuan habang patuloy na sinusunod ang pinaiiral na health and safety protocols (Let’s go to the precincts early and vote for the candidates we want to elect while continuing to follow the existing health and safety protocols),” he said.

In a taped interview with Apollo Quiboloy aired over Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) on Friday, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte urged voters to be discerning in choosing the next president and look into the biodata of all 10 candidates.

“Please review the biodata ng mga kandidato (of the candidates), including the presidency,” he added.

Duterte, during his remark at the United States’ (US) Summit for Democracy convened by US President Joseph “Joe” Biden Jr. in December 2021, described democracy in the Philippines as “vibrant”.

He said he will spend the remaining months of his term ensuring that no one is left behind as the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I step down in June 2022. The work of our imperfect democracy will certainly continue. My administration will ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections in May,” he said.

He said it would be his “highest honor” to turn over the reins of power to his successor knowing that he did his best to serve the country and people.

More than 65.7 million Filipinos will be eligible to cast their ballots in the May polls, aside from the 1.697 million Filipinos overseas.

Majority of voters or 53,795,522 voters are aged 18 to 57. In total, there are 37,015,901 voters aged 18-41 years old while there are 11,925,708 voters who are aged 58-60 and above.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set voting hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., which can be extended depending on the number of voters.

Voters must follow standard health and safety protocols, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks, the voluntary wearing of face shields in areas under Alert Level 3 or lower, frequent washing or sanitizing of hands, and physical distancing.

