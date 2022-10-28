Cholera outbreak kills 4, downs 192 others in Tacloban

A cholera outbreak in this city has killed four individuals and sent 192 others to hospitals this week, health officials reported on Thursday.

City health officer Danilo Ecarma has declared an outbreak as the situation is already alarming due to the rate of new admissions daily, especially from a relocation site in Santo Niño village.

Of the total cases of severe diarrhea, 10 have been confirmed as cholera from 80 samples examined by the Eastern Visayas Medical Center in this city as of October 26.

Ecarma said an outbreak could be declared if there is one confirmed case.

Confirmed deaths from severe diarrhea include a 12-year-old boy from Santo Niño village, a three-month-old boy from Abucay village, and a 71-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, both from Calvary Hill.

All casualties are suspected cholera cases as no test has been conducted by authorities.

These cases manifested signs and symptoms of cholera, such as a sudden onset of frequent painless watery stools, fever, vomiting, and rapid dehydration.

Ecarma said the case in Santo Niño was traced to a water source.

Local authorities are still investigating the causes of diarrhea in other villages after water sources were found to be negative for diarrhea-causing bacteria.

About 56 samples have been gathered from 115 water-refilling stations and results will be released soon.

“We ordered the stoppage of (the) operation of (the) water service provider in the area since samples gathered are positive of total coliform and e coli. They are the primary source of drinking water in communities where there are high cases,” Ecarma told reporters during a press briefing at the regional health office.

City disaster risk reduction and management officer Ildilbrando Bernadas said checkpoints would be set up to restrict the movement of people from areas with high cases.

“The mayor convened the disaster risk reduction and management ordering agencies to support massive operative to counter this problem,” Bernadas added.

Ronnie Cornico, general manager of the Leyte Metropolitan Water District, said they have started the delivery of safe drinking water to Santo Niño village on Thursday morning.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae.

It takes between 12 hours and five days for a person to show cholera symptoms after ingesting contaminated food or water.

Cholera affects both children and adults and can kill within hours if untreated, according to the World Health Organization.

