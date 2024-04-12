Choco Mucho eyes win No. 8 to boost semis bid

MANILA: Choco Mucho seeks to boost its semifinal campaign when it battles winless Strong Group at 4 p.m. in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday. The Flying Titans are tied for the lead with the PLDT High Speed Hitters at 7-1. Both teams need two more victories to advance in the next round. Cherry Ann Rondina, Isabel Molde and Maddie Madayag are expected to lead Choco Mucho, which scored a 3-0 win over Capital1 last April 6. Farm Fresh and Galeries Tower, sporting identical 2-6 records, will meet at 2 p.m. while defending champion Creamline will face Nxled in the main game at 6 p.m. Creamline, Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo are tied for second at 6-2, followed by Cignal (5-3), Akari (4-5) and Nxled (3-5). Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez and Michelle Gumabao will banner the Cool Smashers, who will try to bounce back from their 2-3 loss to the Petro Gazz Angels last Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex. The Nlex Chamelions, on the other hand, will rely on Ivy Keith Lacsina, Lyncha Ebon, Chiara Mae Permentilla and Camille Victoria, who all delivered double-digit scores when they prevailed over the Farm Fresh Foxies, 3-2, last Tuesday. Choco Mucho and Creamline are scheduled to meet on April 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Games are aired live on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, as well as on the PVL's official website (www.pvl.ph) and the Pilipinas Live app. Global coverage includes the new free-to-air channel -- RPTV. Source: Philippines News agency