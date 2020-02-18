Chinese vessel crew in Agusan Norte cleared of Covid-19

The crew of the Chinese mining vessel that anchored at the Nasipit Port in Agusan del Norte on February 7 has been already cleared of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mildred Padilla, manager of Philippine Port Authority (PPA) of the Port Management Office of Agusan, told reporters Tuesday that M/V Jin Shui already sailed toward Tubay loading point in Tubay, Agusan del Norte, last February 15 after the Bureau of Quarantine cleared its crew of Covid-19 symptoms.

M/V Jin Shui came primarily to go to Tubay, Agusan del Norte for the loading of Nickle ore from Agata Mining, Padilla said, referring one of the province's large-scale lateritic mines.

She added that the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) also issued clearances to M/V Jin Shui and its 22-member crew to proceed to its destination.

Padilla said under existing guidelines, mining vessels such as M/V Jin Shui are immediately boarded by a multi-agency task force led by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) upon their arrival.

She said crew members are again checked a day after the 14-day mandatory quarantine to determine if they manifest symptoms of Covid-19.

The boarding team found out that the crew members did not show any manifestation of symptoms of Covid-19 so they were allowed to sail to Tubay loading point on February 15, Padilla said.

She said mining vessels such as M/V Jin Shui are not required to dock again at the port as they are involved in anchorage operation. They do the loading of mineral ores offshore.

Continued monitoring

Meanwhile, Padilla said the Port of Nasipit continues to implement its monitoring activities on Covid-19, especially among passengers coming into the province.

Conducted in coordination with the Rural Health Unit (RHU), she said the monitoring is done using non-contact thermometers.

Information, education, and communication materials are also played regularly in the television sets displayed inside the passenger terminal of Nasipit Port to inform the public on how to protect themselves from Covid-19, she said.

