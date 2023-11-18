Chinese selling mobile phones sans permit, gunrunner nabbed

A Chinese national and three Filipino cohorts involved in the illegal selling of mobile telephone devices were arrested in Manila by agents of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). The suspects arrested in San Miguel district on Nov. 15 were identified as Chinese Le Peng (alias Devin) and Filipinos Anelyn Cabiling, Rachelle Bufete, and Antonnette Hernandez. In a belated report Friday, the operation stemmed from illegal distribution and/or selling of mobile phone devices without the necessary permits from the NTC. 'Allegedly, the suspects are also selling pre-registered SIM (subscriber identity module) cards which end up with individuals and/or company that operates online scamming and illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO)," read the NCRPO news release. Seized from the suspects were 11 boxes containing 265 assorted mobile phones and two pieces of genuine powder-dusted PHP1,000 bills placed in a white envelope with boodle money amounting to PHP200,000. The four were charged for violating Republic Act 7394 or the Consumer Protection Act. 'We have intensified our operations against these schemes to eliminate the threats of online scamming, illegal POGO operations, and other illegal activities," NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said. In Barangay Olympia, Makati City on Thursday, a 56-year-old suspected gunrunner was arrested with 13 high-powered firearms. The suspect, Juanito Tanghal, was caught at a gas station at the corner of J.P. Rizal and Calasanz Streets. Cops conducting surveillance in Barangay San Isidro spotted the suspect loading the firearms onto his pickup truck and tailed him. Tanghal explained that he was merely asked to transport the firearms by a friend, who said all the firearms are licensed. Source: Philippines News Agency