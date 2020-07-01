Chinese President Xi signs new Hong Kong security law

China’s president on Tuesday signed a decree imposing a controversial new security law on Hong Kong, local media reported.

Xi Jinping signed the decree after the Standing Committee of China’s 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislative body, unanimously voted to pass the law earlier today, the daily Global Times reported.

The bill came in the wake of months of protests and what China calls “anti-national” activities last year in the semi-autonomous territory.

The legislation would make it a crime to undermine Beijing’s authority in Hong Kong. Hong Kong, which has been under Chinese sovereignty since 1997, witnessed large protests last year against a move to legalize the extradition of accused persons to mainland China.

Ahead of the final approval of the law, the US has vowed to eliminate policy exemptions for Hong Kong, including export controls on dual-use technologies.

The United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada have also expressed deep concern over the law, saying it could be used to stifle dissent.

Beijing rejects the criticism, saying it will not tolerate meddling in its “internal affairs.”

However, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the congress, referring to Hong Kong’s special status, said: “The one country, two systems cause should be steered toward the right direction.”

He emphasized “resolute and effective efforts to safeguard national security and the constitutional order and the order of rule of law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” Xinhua news reported.

