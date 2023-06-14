Chinese Navy ship open for public tour until June 16

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy training ship currently on a goodwill visit in Manila will be open to the public starting Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Manila announced. Chinese PLA Navy Training Ship Qi Jiguang docked at Pier 15 in Manila South Harbor on the morning of June 14 and will be in the Philippines until June 17. The embassy said interested visitors only need to present a valid identification document to board the vessel on the following dates: June 14 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 16 - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The ship's arrival in Manila is part of the vessel's regional tour that also includes stops in Vietnam, Thailand, and Brunei. The Philippine Navy (PN) will host the visiting contingent with the customary and usual accommodation it renders to all visiting navies, fulfilling its diplomatic role and promoting naval cooperation. In a statement, the PN said the port call also marks the first time that a Chinese Navy vessel arrived in the country since 2019 when PLA Navy's Escort Task Group 539, comprising three vessels, conducted a five-day goodwill visit to the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency