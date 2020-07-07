Chinese nat’l nabbed for sale of unregistered medicines

Authorities arrested a Chinese national and seized unregistered medicines in an operation in Pasay City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Tuesday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said authorities nabbed Tian Shang Guo, 47, during a raid at the Kang Fu Clinic, Hobbies of Asia along Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, in Barangay 76, Zone 10 at around 6 p.m. Monday.

The operation stemmed from the report that the suspect is engaged in illegal selling of unregistered Chinese medicines and medical practice without any license to operate.

After conducting a test buy, authorities set the operation in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Seized were four boxes of assorted unregistered Chinese medicines.

Tian is facing criminal charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9711 (Food and Drugs Administration Act) and RA 10918 (Philippine Pharmacy Law).

Source: Philippines News Agency