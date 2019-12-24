Chinese national nabbed; P802-M shabu seized in QC buy-bust

Anti-narcotics agents nabbed a Chinese national in Quezon City and seized from him some PHP802.4 million worth of shabu in buy-bust, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Tuesday.

PDEA Regional Office-National Capital Region director III Joel Plaza identified the Chinese suspect as Zhang Yun Quan alias Francis, 30, who were arrested during the anti-drug operations in Barangay Sienna.

Plaza said authorities monitored the suspect for two weeks in his apartment that allegedly served as a drug warehouse.

The suspect yielded around two kilograms of shabu, with a standard drug price of PHP13.6 million and the buy-bust money.

Authorities also seized 116 packs of shabu in a Chinese teabags worth PHP788 million inside the suspect's rented apartment in Tabayoc Street in the said barangay.

Criminal charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Illegal Drugs) and Section 11 (Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Article II of the Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspect.

Source: Philippines News agency