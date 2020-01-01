Chinese nabbed for kidnapping; 2 Vietnamese women rescued

Authorities rescued two Vietnamese women who were abducted by two Chinese nationals in Las PiAas City.

In a report sent to newsmen Wednesday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the victims were identified as Pha Ti Khim Yin and Nguyen Thi Than Mai while the suspect was Li Mu Qin.

The victims were rescued in an operation conducted at 12 Street, Golden Gate Subdivision in Barangay Talon 3 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Another suspect identified as Zhao Chao, also a Chinese national, remains at large.

The operation stemmed from the complaint of Nguyen Anh Hong Trang saying her cousins are being held by the suspects who are demanding PHP1 million in exchange for their release.

After they were rescued, the victims revealed that they met their captors/suspects through online dating on Dec. 30, 2019.

When the victims entered the suspects' boarding house, their hands and legs were immediately tied with packing tape and they were instructed to contact their immediate family to pay PHP1 million for their release.

One of the victims was able to send her location via Google which was used by the operatives in finding and rescuing them.

The suspect, who is now detained at NCRPO, has been charged with kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention under Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code.

Source: Philippines News Agency