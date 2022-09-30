Chinese nabbed for detaining Malaysian POGO worker in Muntinlupa

Members of the Southern Police District (SPD) have rescued a Malaysian national who was allegedly detained illegally by his Chinese employer in Muntinlupa City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported Friday.

NCRPO chief, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, identified the suspect as Qian Jing, who was arrested after the victim was rescued at the Dexin 999 Building in Barangay Alabang on Wednesday evening.

Reports showed the victim started to work as a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) employee last June.

Two months later, Qian began to withhold his salary, detained him against his will, and further threatened him if he reports the incident to authorities.

The victim managed to make a phone call to her mother in Malaysia last Sept. 26 and informed her about his condition. The information later reached Malaysian authorities.

Estomo said a joint rescue operation of the Royal Malaysia Police and the SPD led to the arrest of the suspect.

He added the company was not able to present any business permit authorizing them to operate based on records from the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office.

During the operation, Estomo said seven other foreigners signified their intention to return to their country and are no longer interested to work in the said company while 26 other foreign nationals were invited to undergo verification through the National Police Clearance System prior to referral to their respective embassies.

The suspect will be facing a complaint for serious illegal detention.

Source: Philippines News Agency