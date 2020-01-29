Chinese man under observation for nCoV dies due to pneumonia

An official of the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said the 29-year-old Chinese male being monitored for possible infection of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) died of pneumonia at the San Lazaro Hospital.

Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, on the sidelines of the media briefing at the Philippine Blood Center in Quezon City, clarified that the Chinese male initially tested positive for HIV and died of pneumonia and not due to 2019-nCov infection.

San Lazaro Hospital director Edmundo Lopez, during the briefing, reported that the man from Yunan, China was admitted at the hospital on Monday.

"Specimens are being taken, they run test with RITM for detection of the nCoV so we're waiting for the result. The patient was seen with varying symptoms with several lesions, kulani (lymph nodes), lung findings, basically the patient is thin, and he was tested for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), then initial screening test, he is positive, so we're waiting for a confirmatory result," Lopez said.

Domingo stressed that the total number of persons under investigation (PUIs) nationwide for possible infection of the virus is 27, including the fatality in San Lazaro Hospital.

"The reports you've been hearing from Baguio, we're still confirming if they're really PUIs. Case reports have been sent but we're still verifying and checking if they fit the criteria," he said.

Of the 27 PUIs, four have been discharged and tested negative of the virus and already well, 16 have pending RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine) screening results and six have pending confirmatory testing results sent to Australia, Domingo added.

Health Secretary Duque III, meanwhile, advised the public to be calm but vigilant against the 2019-nCoV.

"Practice hand hygiene, observe proper cough etiquette, including maintaining distance and cover coughs and sneezes with tissue. Avoid contact with people manifesting flu-like symptoms, with farm and wild animals, and cook food properly," Duque said.

China's National Health Commission on Wednesday said the death toll of the 2019-nCoV outbreak in the country has reached 131.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates confirmed its first case of the 2019-nCoV.

Source: Philippines News Agency