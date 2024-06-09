Chinese Li, Lanao’s Ramo triumph in Ironman 70.3 Subic

MANILA: Chinese Peng Cheng Li and Filipino Leyann Ramo topped their respective divisions in the Ironman 70.3 at Subic Bay Boardwalk in Olongapo City, Zambales on Sunday. The 33-year-old Li clocked 4 hours, 20 minutes and 5 seconds to win the men's title in the 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike and 21.1 km run event. Great Britain's Christopher Weeks finished second with a time of 4:30:18, followed by veteran Filipino runner August Benedicto (4:34:21). The three also ruled their age-group categories. Li won in the 30-34 age group, Weeks in the 35-39 and Benedicto in the 40-44. Benedicto, the many-time national team member now based in Ireland, won the event in 2022. Ramo, meanwhile, retained the women's division crown after finishing in 5:07:33. Israel's Hadar Shahar placed second with a time of 5:16:04, while Hong Kong's Ruby Cheng was third in 5:23:57. 'Teamwork makes the dream work,' the 31-year-old Ramo, a native of Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte said. She won the 70.3 Puerto Princesa last year. Ramo was also crowned champion in the 30-34 category while Shahar ruled the 25-29 category. Winners in the relay competitions were Go for Gold Team I (men's), Isabela Tri Club Girls (women's) and Isabela Tri Club (mixed). Thousands of triathletes from 54 countries joined the Ironman Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic which offered qualifying slots for three World Championships, including the full-distance race of 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride, and 42.2km run, which has no results yet as of posting time. The top 25 men triathletes from the full-distance race will earn slots to the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii on Oct. 22 to 28 while the top 15 women will qualify for the IM World Championship in Nice, France on Sept. 24 to 28. The IM 70.3 Subic Bay also offered 45 age-group qualifying slots, including 15 for women, for the Vinfast IM 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand on Dec. 14 and 15. Source: Philippines News Agency