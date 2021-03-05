Chinese kidnap victim rescued in Cavite

Anti-kidnapping operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) rescued early Thursday a Chinese national in an operation in Silang, Cavite.

Citing reports from the Anti-Kidnapping Group, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas identified the rescued Chinese national as Chen Mingjon, an employee of the DingFeng Company located inside the First Philippine Industrial Park, Special Economic Zone in Tanauan City, Batangas.

AKG members rescued the victim in Barangay Tibig, Silang Cavite around 12: 30 a.m., just hours after his companion Jiaqui Chen reported the incident to authorities.

While AKG investigators were documenting the report, the kidnappers communicated with the complainant demanding additional ransom for Mingjon, on top of the 53,000 Chinese renminbi (RMB) (around PHP398,000) ransom they already paid through a mobile and online payment platform.

Fearing that Mingjon will be killed or beaten up, his company secretly transferred an additional amount of 9,750 RMB (over PHP73,000) through the same online payment facility.

At about 9:30 p.m., the kidnappers informed the complainant that they finally released the victim and sent the exact location through a mobile phone app where the victim can be found.

AKG operatives from the Luzon Field Unit led by Maj. Mike Diaz together with the complainant proceeded to Barangay Kaong, Silang, Cavite to retrieve the victim.

During investigation, the victim revealed that he was kidnapped by seven Filipino men and women, and was brought to a house where he was kept guarded.

After a few hours, he was blindfolded and handcuffed and was brought to Barangay Kaong and walked towards Barangay Tibig until he was rescued.

