Chinese kidnap victim, 42 others rescued in Pampanga

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said the Philippine National Police (PNP) rescued another Chinese kidnap victim during operations in Angeles City, Pampanga Wednesday morning.

“Incidental to the rescue of the kidnapped foreigner, 42 other Chinese nationals who were similarly enslaved under human trafficking conditions in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) establishment were likewise rescued by operatives of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) led by Police Colonel Rodolfo Castil Jr. at Lucky South 99, Fil-Am Friendship Highway, Angeles City, Pampanga,” he added.

The operation stemmed from information provided by the PNP’s foreign police counterparts based on complaints of the family of the kidnapped Chinese, who has been held for a PHP1-million ransom since late evening of Monday, Sept. 12.

Police arrested Chen Yi Bien alias Ayi, 33, human resource manager of Lucky South 99.

The kidnap victim is now undergoing debriefing by the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Meanwhile, the 42 rescued POGO workers are undergoing documentation and records verification.

The Central Luzon Regional Police Office said the victims, led by Chinese Wu Jia Ming, were rescued after receiving information about POGO workers “detained” within or not allowed to leave the POGO premises.

The suspect and the victims were brought to the AKG headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Abalos presented the suspect to the media at Camp Crame on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency