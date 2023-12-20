Chinese investors see Cagayan as prospective investment hub

TUGUEGARAO: After a two-day tour in Cagayan, a group of Chinese businessmen have expressed interest in investing in the economic and industrial zones of the province. Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday that the Chinese investors led by Vivian Zhang, Chen Yan and Xhen Zhen Cui toured economic areas in the region and the proposed areas for development, including the proposed international airport at the tri-boundaries of Tuao, Piat, and Solana towns from Dec. 19-20. Zhang said once they are back in their country, 'we will also definitely endorse the province's economic zones for possible investments.' The Chinese traders were briefed about Cagayan's investment plan by provincial officials. The Cagayan International Gateway Project, which includes the long-term development plans of the province such as the Cagayan International Airport, Cagayan Smart City, International Seaport, Heavy Industrial Park and Cagayan Railway were presented to the investors. Rolando Calabaz aron, Cagayan Provincial and Planning Development Officer, described Tuao as 'a strategic location as the center of neighboring provinces such as Apayao and Kalinga.' The vast land could potentially be developed at any time for investment, he added. Meanwhile, during their visit to the Port of Aparri, the investors were briefed on its history and its proposed reopening. Aparri town administrator, lawyer Mary Jane Tadili said the "expansive areas" of Aparri West and East will be connected through the current bridge that is being built in the area, while a space for the industrial zone for investors is also ready. In Enrile, Mayor Miguel Decena Jr. presented the tourism development plan of his town including a view deck with a zipline in the "Tsukulate Hills" and a fishery in Carague Lake. Zhang, who owns a silk cloth and courier business and is president of the commerce chamber in Zhejiang, China, said their group has at least 100,000 members. Chen's family, on the other hand, owns some 200 coffee and ca ke shops, aside from a plane and car seat factory. Source: Philippines News Agency