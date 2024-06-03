China’s Wang triumphs in Asia Triathlon Para Championships

OLONGAPO CITY: China's Jiachao Wang displayed his awesome form to claim victory in the men's PTS4 category of the 2024 NTT Asia Triathlon Para Championships in Subic Bay Freeport on Sunday. Wang clocked one hour, 06 minutes, and 39 seconds to beat Japanese Keiya Kaneko (1:12:30) and Filipino Alex Silverio (1:15:55) in the 750m swim, 20.26km bike and 5km run event. "I'm happy to win," said the 32-year-old Wang, who was born and raised in Kunming, Yunnan province. He lost his left arm in an accident when he was five years old. "This is my first time to compete here, the weather is hot and humid," added Wang, who won medals as a swimmer in three Paralympic Games before shifting to triathlon nine years ago. After making his debut in Athens (2004), he bagged one silver (200m individual medley) and one bronze (400m freestyle) at the 2008 Beijing Games. Wang pocketed one gold (men's 4x100m medley relay) and two silvers (4x100m individual medley and 4x100m freestyle relay) in London (2012). Wang, who placed fou rth at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, has completed the World Triathlon Level 2 coach certification course in South Korea last May 23. Silverio, who hails from Compostela town in Cebu, was satisfied with his performance. "I did not expect a podium finish because there are many good athletes in my category. I am so happy that I was able to get a medal," said the 34-year-old member of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold Philippines team. Meanwhile, Filipino Edison Badilla (1:35:36) beat compatriot Jake Lacaba (1:41:18) in the men's PTS2 category where they were the only entries. Japan had the most number of gold medals at six, coming from Kimura Jumpei (men's PTWC), Tsutomo Nagata (men's PTS5), Satoru Yoneoka (men's PTVI), Yukako Hata (women's PTS2), Mami Tani (women's PTS4), and Riyo Kogama (women's PTS5). South Korea grabbed one gold medal courtesy of Kim Hwang Tae in the men's PTS3 category, while Aitunuk Zhoomart Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan topped the women's PTVI class. Source: Philippines News Agency