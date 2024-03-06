China’s opposition to proposed Maritime Zones Act ‘futile’ – Tolentino

MANILA: Senator Francis Tolentino on Wednesday said any attempt by China to challenge the unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act is "futile" and would not deter Filipinos from upholding their rights under international law. Tolentino, the bill's sponsor, said the inclusion of the 2016 Arbitral Ruling in the Philippine Maritime Law by the Philippine Senate is both legitimate and imperative. "As an independent nation, China cannot veto our Maritime Zones Law," he told reporters, reacting to a statement of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressing Beijing's opposition to the bill. "Any objections from China must be met with unwavering defense of our sovereign rights and adherence to lawful arbitration outcomes." If passed into law, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act would bolster the country's claim in territorial disputes, including in the West Philippine Sea, and would help relevant government institutions in harnessing ocean resources and maritime spac es. It will contain the general declaration of the maritime zones under the jurisdiction of the Philippines, which shall also specify sea lanes, air routes, and natural resources within the country's exclusive economic zone. Mao earlier said the Philippines is attempting "to put a legal veneer on its illegal claims and actions in the South China Sea" under the pretext of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. 'Not for China' House of Representatives Deputy Majority Leader, Mandaluyong City Rep. Neptali Gonzales II, said the Philippines would have to pursue its own agenda, irrespective of China's stance. 'This is our country, this (Philippine Maritime Zone Act) is what we need, and we are going to do it for our country and not for China,' he said in a press briefing at the House. 'So regardless of their position, bakit naman we will (why should we) be influenced by their position on what we need and what we should do?' Representatives Rodge Gutierrez of 1-RIDER Party-list, Wilfrido Mark En verga of the 1st District of Quezon province, and Amparo Maria Zamora of 2nd District of Taguig City echoed Gonzales' remarks. 'At the end of the day, we will be legislating for our people, as representatives of the people, and what we can say is that we will definitely not give up this right,' Gutierrez said. 'I think it's time for us to really address this issue,' Enverga, meanwhile, said. Zamora noted the importance of standing firm against external pressures and protecting Philippine interests. 'China is known for their wolf warrior diplomacy, so talaga naman kahit anong sabihin nila, hindi naman sila makikipag-usap ng maayos (whatever they say, they will not communicate properly),' she said. 'So dapat para sa atin, tulad ng sinabi ng mga kasamahan ko, ipaglaban lang natin iyong atin talaga (like what my colleagues said, we just have to fight for what is really ours).' 'Two-faced' talk A ranking Philippine security official, meanwhile, said China's aggressive actions against the Philippines' resup ply missions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) negates its own call for dialogue and de-escalation of tensions in the area. In a statement, National Task Force for the WPS spokesperson Jonathan Malaya also slammed claims made by a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson, referring to an alleged "promise" of the Philippines regarding the removal of the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal and a purported "temporary special arrangement for the entry of food and supplies to LS-57." Malaya said such claims has not been supported by any shred of credible evidence and has been debunked a million times. "In Filipino, we refer to this as 'sirang plaka' (broken record ) Paulit-ulit, wala namang naniniwala sa kanila (They repeatedly say the same thing despite the fact that no one believes them)," he added. Malaya also disputed the CCG's claims that its actions at sea are 'reasonable, legal and professional" and that the PCG deliberately crashed into a Chinese vessel causing slight damage. "This is standard Chines e disinformation and fake news. As we can see from footage of the incidents yesterday coming from third-party and independent members of the domestic and international media, the CCG conducted provocative, unilateral, illegal, and unprofessional acts that are unbecoming of Coast Guard officers and are a stain on the coast guard uniform we proudly wear. We hold the CCG responsible for their actions," he added. Malaya also disputed the CCG's claims that the Philippines is 'untrustful, deliberately stirring up trouble, and maliciously inciting hype.' "Let me ask them this question: Who is executing the blocking and dangerous maneuvers? Who is deploying water cannons against unarmed ships? Is hurting or causing injury to Filipino personnel professional and legitimate? Who is deliberately blocking our ships in waters where the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction under international law? Is it the Philippines? No, it is China," he added. Malaya also maintained the Philippines continues to ac t peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award. He also added that peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others. "If the hope of China is to weaken the Philippine resolve, they will be sorely disappointed because we will never be deterred from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal which forms part of our EEZ and continental shelf," Malaya noted. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., meanwhile, said China's attempts to justify its illegal actions against Philippine ships in the WPS are bound to fail. "The propaganda mechanisms of the PRC (People's Republic of China) once again attempt to justify their illegal acts against Philippine vessels on their so-called 'indisputable' claim over most of the South China Sea. They take great pains to mischaracterize their provocations as lawful under international law and the actions of their CCG and Maritime Militia as 'professional, restrained, reasonable, and lawful.'," he added. Teodoro also said no "right thinking state" believes China's claims. "The PRC's vain attempt to manufacture and sell this story falters in the face of real incontrovertible facts. The acts of the PRC's agents in the WPS are patently illegal and downright uncivilized. We urge the PRC to be truthful and to be believable," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency