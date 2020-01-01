China to work with other countries for ‘beautiful future’: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China is ready to make unremitting efforts with other countries to build a beautiful future for everyone.

In his New Year speech in Beijing, Xi said China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, safeguard world peace and promote common development.

Human history, like a river, runs forever, witnessing both peaceful moments and great disturbances. We are not afraid of storms and dangers and barriers. China is determined to walk along the road of peaceful development and will resolutely safeguard world peace and promote common development, Xi said.

We are willing to join hands with people of all countries in the world to build together the Belt and Road Initiative, and push forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and make unremitting efforts for the creation of a beautiful future for mankind, he added.

In 2019, Xi said China open its arms wider to embrace the world by hosting the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation attended by different world leaders, including Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte, from April 25 to 27 in Beijing.

China also hosted the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, and the second China International Import Expo, showcasing a civilized, open and inclusive China to the rest of the world.

I held meetings with many heads of state and government, sharing with them China's proposals, promoting friendship and deepening consensus. A few countries joined hands with us. The number of countries that have diplomatic ties with China now stands at 180. We have friends in every corner of the world, Xi said.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte takes time to interact with some of the Filipino delegates to the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation prior to the bilateral meeting with People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 25, 2019. (Presidential photo of Albert Alcain)

In 2017, Duterte also attended the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation upon invitation of Xi.

The Belt and Road Initiative has been a major foreign policy initiated by Xi in 2013. The initiative envisions global connectivity through infrastructure, facilitation of free trade, financial integration, and people-to-people exchanges.

Milestone significance

Xi said 2020 will be a year of milestone significance as he promised to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and realize the first centenary goal.

2020 will also be a year of decisive victory for the elimination of poverty, the Chinese leader said.

Xi also extended best wishes to Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots.

In recent months, our hearts have been concerned about the situation in Hong Kong, Xi said.

Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can people live in peace and enjoy their work! I sincerely wish Hong Kong well and our Hong Kong compatriots well. Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of people of our motherland, he added.

He said China's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to near 100 trillion yuan (USD14.37 trillion) while its per capita GDP is expected to reach USD10,000 in 2019.

Key progress, he noted, has been made in efforts to forestall and defuse major risks, carry out targeted poverty alleviation, and prevent and control pollution.

Around 340 poor counties across China will get rid of poverty and more than 10 million people will be lifted out of poverty by the end of 2019, Xi said.

He highlighted advances in science and technology. Chang'e-4 probe made a historic landing on the moon's far side; the Long March-5 Y3 carrier rocket was successfully launched; polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 set sail on its maiden voyage to the Antarctic.

A new batch of pilot free trade zones was established, the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone was expanded, the science and technology innovation board was launched smoothly, and over 2 trillion yuan of taxes and fees have been cut over the year.

Xi noted solid reform progress in national defense and armed forces. A grand military parade took place on the National Day. The first Chinese-built aircraft carrier was commissioned.

"The most memorable moment of 2019 was the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China," said Xi, adding that the sheer force of patriotism was felt by the people.

Xi said over the year he traced the routes of China's revolution. "Our original aspiration and mission are our inexhaustible source of motivation during our Long March of the new era."

"As usual, no matter how busy I was, I spent time visiting people in the countryside," Xi went on to recollect his interaction with the people during the year.

Xi mentioned the names of individuals among many ordinary people who, he said, "touched us deeply" over the past year.

He urged the Chinese people to seize the day and live it to the full and greet the arrival of the year 2020 together."

Source: Philippines News Agency