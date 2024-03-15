China to ask websites to mark AI-generated content

ISTANBUL: Beijing will ask websites to mark artificial intelligence-generated information and tag fictional content as China moves to regulate AI, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported on Friday. The country's cyberspace regulator will conduct a campaign to regulate AI-generated content on the internet. It includes handling illegal accounts that use generative and/or synthetic algorithm technology to create rumors and marketing hype. Meanwhile, China has called for high-quality development of AI to assist in promoting children's mental health, and protection of children's rights. In a joint statement delivered on behalf of 80 countries at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, Ambassador Chen Xu said artificial intelligence as a new field of human development should 'adhere to the concept of consultation, joint construction, and shared benefits.' Urging joint work to promote governance of artificial intelligence, China's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, s aid: 'The new generation of children has become one of the main groups using and benefiting from AI technology.' He added that all parties should adhere to fairness and inclusiveness, strengthen exchanges and cooperation and provide technical support to developing countries, share experiences and good practices to bridge the intelligence gap. To strengthen the international governance of AI, Chen called for adherence to 'unity in diversity, respect to national sovereignty, laws, national conditions, and historical, religious, and cultural backgrounds." Source: Philippines News Agency