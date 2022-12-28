China ready to help PH following killer flash floods

MANILA: A Chinese official on Wednesday said Beijing stands ready to give assistance to those affected by the shear line-induced rain showers that triggered flash floods and landslides in several parts of the Philippines, leaving at least 25 dead and 26 missing.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the victims of the recent flash floods that struck the Philippines during this Christmas weekend. My heart also goes out to all the bereaved families, may they find peace and courage amidst this difficult time,” Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a statement on his official page.

He noted that China has always stood in solidarity with Manila as “good neighbour, relative and partner” especially in times of disaster.

“We wish all those affected could overcome the grief and hardships, regain their strength, and rebuild their home at earliest date,” he said.

Some 102,476 families in nine regions, including Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and the Bangsamoro, have been affected by intense rains caused by a shear line over Christmas, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Of the casualties, five were reported in Bicol region, two in Eastern Visayas, two in Zamboanga Peninsula and 16 in Northern Mindanao.

At least nine were also injured, the NDRRMC said

Source: Philippines News Agency