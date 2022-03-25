﻿China gives P4-M worth of fertilizer to PH

The Chinese government donated on Friday PHP4 million worth of urea fertilizer to help Filipino farmers amid the skyrocketing fertilizer prices.

In a statement, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian noted that Filipino farmers are among the most affected by the global supply shortages and high prices of fertilizers.

“I am fully aware that Filipino farmers and consumers are currently experiencing the effects of the problem. To address this, I, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, donated 4 million pesos worth of urea fertilizers to the Department of Agriculture to help Filipino farmers with these current difficulties,” he said.

“May this friendly and humble gesture cushion its blow and support them during this plight,” he added.

Huang added that China is ready to prioritize the procurement of signed contracts with the Philippines.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri last month reported that urea now sells for around PHP2,400 from PHP800 18 months ago.

Source: Philippines News Agency