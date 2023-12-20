China denies funding destab efforts in PH

MANILA: China denied funding any destabilization effort in the Philippines amid speculations that the 'trolls' attacking government officials over their stance on the West Philippine Sea might be on Beijing's payroll. Senator JV Ejercito earlier decried a pattern of social media attacks on him and other lawmakers and officials for being critical about China's actions in the West Philippine Sea. He believes this 'might be part of a destabilization plan' noting that there were intelligence reports saying they are being tapped by China. In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said China continues to adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. 'The allegation that China is tapping and funding Filipinos to destabilize the Philippines is categorically false and baseless. Who fabricated and provided such vicious intelligence reports? Out of what motivation?' it said. 'These questions are alarming and answers pressing. China has always advocated and remains committed to properly managing maritime differences through dialogue and consultation,' it added. On the maritime row over the South China Sea, the Embassy said China is ready to communicate with Manila and that 'the door of dialogue and contact' is open. It also called on the Philippines government to 'listen to the voice of reason, acts upon the call of the two peoples, works with China to earnestly honor the consensus of the two heads-of-state on properly handling disputes through dialogue and consultation'. The last formal dialogue between Manila and Beijing about the West Philippine Sea was when the country lodged a demarche following the December 9 and 10 harassments of the Chinese Coast Guard in Bajo de Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal. This year alone, the Philippines has filed a total of 65 diplomatic protest against Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea. Source: Philippines News Agency