China boosts efforts to have ‘world-class’ state media

MANILA China is beefing up its efforts to transform its state-owned broadcast firms into world-class mainstream media organizations.

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), made the statement in a New Year's message to overseas audiences carried through China Radio International (CRI) and through social media.

Although China Media Group was established only two years ago, we are fully aware that in the Internet age, it's not enough to just make progress. If you don't move quickly, you'll soon fall behind, Shen said in Chinese.

Bearing in mind (Chinese) President Xi Jinping's mandate to innovate and to make good use of the opportunities provided by new media, we are speeding up our efforts to become a new kind of world-class mainstream media organization, one that is driven by innovation, he added.

CMG is a state media conglomerate unifying government-owned China Central Television (CCTV), China National Radio, and CRI. China Global Television Network (CGTN), a multi-language channel launched by CCTV, is also included in the merger.

Shen said state media has always adhered to the principle of reporting on major events in a comprehensive, objective, and impartial way.

Over the past year, we have tried hard to capture each of China's marvelous moments as it made its way forward. We've strived to present a true, multi-dimensional, and panoramic view of China in this new era, the CMG head said.

We conduct exchanges with our counterparts at home and abroad on the basis of equality and with an open-minded and cooperative attitude, Shen added.

Shen noted that he was able to hold a meeting with officials of over 150 international media organizations which paved the way for them to [find] more and more common ground, and [expand] circle of friends.

In November 2018, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said the Philippines and China have sought improved cooperation in the media sector.

The PCOO currently has multiple bilateral media communications agreements with the Chinese government, covering commitments to pursue personnel exchanges, workshops, seminars, information exchanges, rebroadcasts, joint production, and mutual visits.

Shen said the CMG would continue to have exchanges with international media to remove misunderstandings and prejudice, and turn more people into friends.

This year, the CMG would also persistently take an objective and impartial stand to report the truth to the international community, and would also aim to be a voice of justice in the world, Shen said.

2020 marks the end of the decisive phase of the work to build China into a moderately prosperous society in all respects, he said.

By upholding a professional standard defined by constant improvement and the pursuit of perfection, China Media Group will continue to record the significant moments of our time, as it brings you the stories that matter from China and the rest of the world, and provides more positive energy for building a community with a shared future for humanity, he added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency