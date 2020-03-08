Children’s Games return to Limasawa Island

In celebration of the 499th anniversary of the first mass on Philippine soil, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will return to the island-municipality of Limasawa for the Children’s Games on March 28 and 29.

Around 500 kids from six barangays of Limasawa and nearby municipalities in Southern Leyte will take part in the event that will feature beach games, triangular and sprint swimming, and modern pentathlon events.

“We are thankful for the go signal given by the regional offices of the Department of Health and Department of the Interior and Local Government to proceed with the games,” said PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, following the recent postponement of PSC-related programs amid the coronavirus scare since last month.

Water sports like kayak race for 18-under and sailing competitions for 16-under will also be played from March 30 to April 1.

“We want to capitalize on bringing sports to the youth sector of the island, which makes up one-third of its total population,” Fernandez said.

A coordination meeting between Fernandez, Limasawa Mayor Melchor Petracorta and all local government officials in Southern Leyte is scheduled on Friday for the preparations of the week-long events.

The UNESCO-recognized Children’s Games first visited the coastal municipality and conducted an open-water swimming competition, last year.

