Child rapist in Calabarzon ‘most wanted’ list nabbed

CALAMBA: An alleged child rapist who was tagged by the Police Regional Office-Calabarzon (PRO4A) as among the 'Most Wanted Persons' in the five-province region was finally handcuffed. Col. Gauvin Mel Unos, acting director of the Laguna Provincial Police Office (LPPO), told reporters on Monday that the suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant Sunday in Magdalena town where he went into hiding. Unos said the suspect's hiding place was uncovered with help from concerned citizens. 'I thank our countrymen for their help and support to our police force for the successful arrest of people hiding from the law,' he said. The suspect is under the custody of Magdalena Municipal Police with no bail recommended by the Family Court Branch 6 in Santa Cruz town. Source: Philippines News Agency