Child car seat enforcement to start with education: LTO

An official of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday clarified that the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11229 or the ‘Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act’ on Tuesday will begin with “soft enforcement” and no penalties yet for violators.

In a phone interview, LTO deputy director for law enforcement Roberto “Bob” Valera said the soft enforcement of the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act will focus on information dissemination, education, and giving erring drivers warnings.

“After six months, diyan na papasok yung strong enforcement. So, issuance of [temporary operator’s permits or LTO tickets] as well as show-cause orders,” Valera said.

According to RA 11229, the mandatory use of child restraint systems (CRS) applies to children 12 years old and below with a height of 4 foot 11 inches and below.

These CRS, it said, must be appropriate to a child’s age, height, weight, and must be mounted in a rear seat of the vehicle.

In addition, these CRS must comply with standards set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as specified in DTI Department Administrative Order No. 20-03, and other international standards including those under the United Nations Regulations 44 and 149.

During the “hard enforcement” phase of the law, Valera said different penalties will be provided for violators, with drivers who fail to comply with the law to be penalized PHP1,000 for the first offense, PHP2,000 for the second offense, and PHP5,000 plus a one-year suspension on the third offense.

For those who use expired or non-compliant child car seats, he said there will be a “graduating scale of fines and penalties” beginning with PHP1,000 for the first offense, PHP3,000 for the second offense, and PHP5,000 for the third offense.

For manufacturers or sellers of non-compliant child car seats and those who fake compliance stickers, he said they will face a fine of PHP50,000 to PHP100,000.