‘Child abuser’ nabbed in Agusan Sur

A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020 who has been hiding for more than two years from the law was finally arrested Thursday in Veruela town, Agusan del Sur province.

In a press statement on Friday afternoon, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., the director of the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13), identified the suspect as Alfredo Daguhoy Monzon, 58.

The suspect, Caramat said, victimized a 10-year-old on May 10, 2020, in Barangay Sinobong, Veruela town.

The suspect has a standing arrest warrant for rape issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 55 in Trento, Agusan del Sur.

“Monzon is also considered as the No. 8 Most Wanted Person in Agusan del Sur,” Caramat said.

He vowed that PRO-13 will continue to pursue persons who have standing arrest warrants and are wanted by the law.

“I applaud the dedication and perseverance of our police officers in the Caraga Region for apprehending one of the most wanted in the area,” Caramat said.

Source: Philippines News Agency