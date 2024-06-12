Chery Tiggo signs up Bell for PVL Reinforced Conference

MANILA: Katherine Bell will play for the Crossovers in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Chery Tiggo announced on Wednesday. The 31-year-old American played for Petron in the defunct Philippine Superliga (PSL) from 2018 to 2020. She was Best Outside Spiker at the 2019 PSL Grand Prix. 'I'm so excited to announce that I'm finally playing back in the Philippines for Chery Tiggo. I've been looking forward to coming back to Manila for a very long time now, about four years since Covid, and I cannot be more excited and happy to be back here for the fans, playing for Chery,' said the 6-foot-2 Bell, who also saw action in Turkey, Korea, and the US where she donned the Pro Volleyball Federation team Vegas Thrill jersey. 'For the fans that don't know me, I bring a lot. I bring energy, I bring a little sass, and definitely I bring a winning mentality. I'm excited to be able to come back here and perform to the best of my ability, and hopefully, help Chery Tiggo get to the top.' She is also excited to be reunited with former Petron teammate Aby Maraño. 'Even though I'm new to Chery Tiggo, I'm fortunate enough to be playing with Aby. There are a few players as well that I'm excited to see, my old teammates from my old team. Coming to Chery Tiggo, I'm really excited just to be here,' Bell said. Chery Tiggo placed fourth place in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference. Source: Philippines News Agency